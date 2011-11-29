DHAKA, Nov 29 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in a one-off Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Scores: Pakistan 135-7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 25; Alok Kapali 2-12) v Bangladesh 85-9 in 20 overs (Nasir Hossain 35 not out; Shoaib Malik 2-7)

