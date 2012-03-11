Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 11 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. Scores: Pakistan 262-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 89, Nasir Jamshed 54) v Bangladesh 241 in 48.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 64, Shakib Al Hasan 64) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.