DHAKA, March 11 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. Scores: Pakistan 262-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 89, Nasir Jamshed 54) v Bangladesh 241 in 48.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 64, Shakib Al Hasan 64) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories