DHAKA Dec 1 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first one-day international of the three-match series on Thursday.

Scores: Bangladesh 91 all out in 30.3 overs (Shahid Afridi 5-23) v Pakistan 93-5 in 25.4 overs.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Ed Osmond, for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)