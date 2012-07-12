CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 12 Sri Lanka, chasing a victory target of 270, were 195 for four wickets at the close on the last day of the third and final test against Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Thursday.
Match drawn. Sri Lanka win series 1-0.
Scores: Pakistan 226 & 380-8 declared (Mohammad Hafeez 52, Azhar Ali 136, Asad Shafiq 100 not out, R Herath 4-99) v Sri Lanka 337 & 195-4 (D. Chandimal 65, K. Sangakkara 74 not out). (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.