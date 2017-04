Aug 30 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the third and final one-day international to claim the series 2-1 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Score: Sri Lanka 104-3 in 18.2 overs (T. Dilshan 50 not out) v Pakistan 102 all out in 32.1 overs (Fawad Alam 38 not out; T. Perera 4-34). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)