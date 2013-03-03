Cricket-Sri Lanka's Mathews set to miss Champions Trophy opener
LONDON, June 1 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.
March 3 Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs in their Twenty20 international at Centurion on Sunday to take the two-match series 1-0.
Scores: Pakistan 195-7 (Mohammad Hafeez 86; Ahmed Shehzad 46) v South Africa 100 (Umar Gul 5-6; Mohammad Hafeez 3-25). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town:; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, June 1 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.
LONDON, May 31 England director of cricket Andrew Strauss believes the vital experience gained from sending the country's players to the Indian Premier League (IPL) far outweighs the risk of them picking up injuries during the Twenty20 tournament.