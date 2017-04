July 21 Pakistan beat West Indies by six wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the fourth one-day international at Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday.

Scores:

West Indies 261-7 off 49 overs (Marlon Samuels 106 not out, Lendl Simmons 46; Mohammad Irfan 2-60) v Pakistan 189-4 off 30 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 59; Misbah-ul-Haq 53 not out)

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1.