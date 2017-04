July 28 Pakistan beat West Indies by 11 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Sunday.

Scores:

Pakistan 135 for seven off 20 overs (Umar Akmal 46 not out; Sunil Narine 3-26); West Indies 124 for nine off 20 overs (Dwayne Bravo 35; Sohail Tanvir 2-20)

Pakistan won the series 2-0. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)