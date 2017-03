Aug 23 Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 25 runs in the first Twenty20 international played at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Scores: Pakistan 161 for five off 20 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 70; T. Chatara 2-30) v Zimbabwe 136 for five off 20 overs (B. Taylor 32 not out; Shahid Afridi 3-25).

