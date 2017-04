Aug 27 Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the first one-day international at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Scores:

Pakistan 244 for seven in 50 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 83 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 70; T. Chatara 2-32)

Zimbabwe 246 for three in 48.2 overs (H. Masakadza 85, V. Sibanda 54).

Zimbabwe lead three-match series 1-0. (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)