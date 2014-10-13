Pakistan's Wahab Riaz celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga (not pictured) during their second one day international cricket match in Hambantota August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

KARACHI Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the two-test series against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The squad announcement has been delayed because of injury and form problems.

Experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has a hand injury and left-armer Junaid Khan damaged his knee during the one-day series which Australia won 3-0.

Long-serving captain Misbah-ul-Haq opted to miss the final one-dayer against Australia in Abu Dhabi because of his poor form.

Pakistan A will play a four-day tour match against Australia before the first test begins on Oct. 22.

Pakistan have five back-to-back tests against Australia and New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

“The delay in announcing the test squad has been forced on us owing to injuries to a bunch of frontline players and with a view to field the best possible team, the selectors would like to wait for an update on their fitness,” Pakistan's chief selector Moin Khan said in a statement.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)