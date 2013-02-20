JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 South Africa have retained Faf du Plessis as captain of their T20 squad for the two-match cricket series against Pakistan starting on March 1 after AB de Villiers asked not to be considered for the role.

De Villiers will remain in charge of the one-day international (ODI) set-up, giving South Africa different skippers in all three formats of the game.

Du Plessis was in charge for the 2-1 T20 series victory over New Zealand last month.

Cricket South Africa announced their squads for the shortened versions of the game on Wednesday, with the side also set to take on Pakistan in five ODI matches in March.

"Handing Faf the T20 captaincy is an exciting option for us to explore our leadership resources," coach Gary Kirsten said. "He showed a lot of potential during the series against New Zealand in both the T20 and ODI formats, and this will be another great opportunity for him to work on his role as a leader.

"Having three captains also allows us to spread the resources amongst our three formats, with Graeme (Smith) and AB also providing the ideal support in the Test and ODI formats. This is an important year for our limited-overs squads and this new direction is an exciting step forward."

Morne Morkel should be sufficiently recovered from his hamstring injury to play in the ODI series but will be replaced by new cap Kyle Abbott for the T20 matches.

South Africa have rested Jacques Kallis from both their ODI and T20 squads, while Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn have been given time off for the T20 series as well.

South Africa ODI squad: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Faf du Plessis, Colin Ingram, Rory Kleinveldt, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Robin Peterson, Aaron Phangiso, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

South Africa T20 squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Rory Kleinveldt, Ryan McLaren, David Miller, Chris Morris, Justin Ontong, Robbie Peterson, Aaron Phangiso, Lonwabo Tsotsobe. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)