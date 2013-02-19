JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa have added uncapped swing bowler Kyle Abbott to their squad for the third and final test against Pakistan at Centurion starting on Friday.

A hamstring injury has ruled Morne Morkel out of the match and he will be replaced by Rory Kleinveldt, who has played three tests for South Africa, in the starting eleven.

Dolphins player Abbott has been drafted in as cover in the squad after Lonwabo Tsotsobe was also ruled out through injury.

"We did consider Lonwabo Tsotsobe but unfortunately he is still recovering from an ankle injury and will only be fit in time for the limited overs segment of the tour," Cricket South Africa selection convener Andrew Hudson said.

"Kyle has done extremely well in the Sunfoil Series this season. He had an outstanding match return of 12-96 against the champion Cape Cobras and finished the series as the leading wicket-taker (49) and with the second best average (15.36).

"He swings the ball nicely and is another player who has earned a call-up through outstanding form at franchise level."

South Africa, the top-ranked test side in the world, lead the three-match series 2-0 after a four-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second match in Cape Town on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)