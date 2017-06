DHAKA, Dec 17 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday. Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Cheema b Umar Gul 14 Nazimuddin lbw b Aizaz Cheema 0 Shahriar Nafees not out 66 Mahmudullah b Aizaz Cheema 0 Nasir Hossain c Adnan b Aizaz Cheema 7 Shakib Al Hasan not out 63 Extras: (lb-3) 3 Total: (four wickets; 44 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-16 3-21 4-43 To bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Robiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain. Bowling: Umar Gul 12-1-47-1, Aizaz Cheema 12-2-38-3, Mohammad Hafeez 7-2-20-0, Saeed Ajmal 7-0-23-0, Abdur Rehman 6-0-22-0. Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink below: for more cricket stories