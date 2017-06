GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Final scoreboard in the first test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Monday: Sri Lanka 472 & 137-5 declared Pakistan 100 & 2nd innings Mohammad Hafeez c M Jayawardene b Kulasekara 4 Taufiq Umar b Kulasekara 10 Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Herath 7 Younus Khan c P Jayawardene b Kulasekara 87 Saeed Ajmal run out 12 Asad Shafiq c M Jayawardene b Herath 80 Mohammad Ayub lbw b Pradeep 22 Adnan Akmal not out 40 Abdur Rehman c Sangakkara b Randiv 14 Umar Gul c Samaraweera b Randiv 4 Junaid Khan c sub (J Mendis) b Randiv 8 Extras (b-9, lb-2, w-1) 12 Total (all out, 114 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-21, 3-25, 4-38, 5-189, 6-212, 7-243, 8-266, 9-280. Bowling: N.Kulasekera 23-8-48-3 (w-1), N.Pradeep 15-4-56-1, R.Herath 42-9-91-2, A.Mathews 4-1-8-0, S.Randiv 30-4-86-3. Result: Sri Lanka won by 209 runs to lead three-match series 1-0. Second test in Colombo starts on Saturday (Editing by Tony Jimenez)