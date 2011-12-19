DHAKA, Dec 19 Scoreboard at the close on the
third day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and
Pakistan on Monday.
Bangladesh first innings 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar
Nafees 97)
Pakistan first innings (overnight 87-1)
Mohammad Hafeez c Rahim b Nazmul Hossain 14
Taufiq Umar c Nafees b Nazmul Hossain 130
Azhar Ali c Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 57
Younus Khan not out 48
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 26
Extras: (lb-1, nb-15) 17
Total: (three wickets; 96 overs) 292
Fall of wicket: 1-23, 2-150, 3-245
To bat: Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul,
Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.
Bowling (to date): Shahadat Hossain 13-1-63-0 (nb-6), Robiul
Islam 18-3-65-0 (nb-6), Nazmul Hossain 20-4-51-2 , Mahmudullah
12-2-29-0, Shakib Al Hasan 18-5-28-1, Elias Sunny 8-0-36-0,
Nasir Hossain 7-0-19-0
