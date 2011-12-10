CHITTAGONG, Dec 10 (Reuters)- Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chittagong on Saturday.

Bangladesh first innings 135 all out

Pakistan first innings (132-0 overnight) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Elias Sunny 143 Taufiq Umar lbw b Mahmudullah 61 Azhar Ali c Rahim b Shahadat Hossain 26 Younus Khan not out 96 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Elias Sunny 20 Asad Shafiq not out 40

Extras (b-1 w-1 lb 18, nb-9) 29

Total (four wickets; 128 overs) 415

Fall of wickets: 1-164 2-220 3-265 4-311

To bat: Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema

Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 18-3-71-1 (w-1 nb-5), Rubel Hossain 18-1-65-0 (nb-4), Mahmudullah 27-7-83-1, Shakib Al Hasan 29-6-85-0, Elias Sunny 33-5-81-2, Nasir Hossain 1-0-1-0, Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-10-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)