GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Scoreboard at tea on
the fourth day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and
Pakistan played on Monday.
Sri Lanka first Innings 472 (T. Dilshan 101, K Sangakkara
199 not out, M Jayawardene 62; Saeed Ajmal 5-146)
Pakistan first innings 100
Sri Lanka second innings 137-5 declared (T. Dilshan 56)
Pakistan second innings (overnight 36-3)
Mohammad Hafeez c M Jayawardene b Kulasekara 4
Taufiq Umar b Kulasekara 10
Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Herath 7
Younis Khan not out 81
Saeed Ajmal run out 12
Asad Shafiq c M Jayawardene b Herath 80
Mohammad Ayub not out 5
Extras (b-5, lb-1) 6
Total (five wickets, 79 overs) 205
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-21, 3-25. 4-38, 5-189.
Bowling: Kulasekera 15-6-28-2, Pradeep 10-3-41-0, Herath
30-7-59-2, Mathews 4-1-8-0, Randiv 20-1-63-0.
