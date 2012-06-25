GALLE, Sri Lanka, June 25 Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan played on Monday.

Sri Lanka first Innings 472 (T. Dilshan 101, K Sangakkara 199 not out, M Jayawardene 62; Saeed Ajmal 5-146)

Pakistan first innings 100

Sri Lanka second innings 137-5 declared (T. Dilshan 56)

Pakistan second innings (overnight 36-3) Mohammad Hafeez c M Jayawardene b Kulasekara 4 Taufiq Umar b Kulasekara 10 Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Herath 7 Younis Khan not out 81 Saeed Ajmal run out 12 Asad Shafiq c M Jayawardene b Herath 80 Mohammad Ayub not out 5 Extras (b-5, lb-1) 6 Total (five wickets, 79 overs) 205

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-21, 3-25. 4-38, 5-189.

Bowling: Kulasekera 15-6-28-2, Pradeep 10-3-41-0, Herath 30-7-59-2, Mathews 4-1-8-0, Randiv 20-1-63-0.