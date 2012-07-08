KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 8 Scoreboard at the end of Pakistan's first innings against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the third and final test at the Pallakele Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez b Perera 22 Taufeeq Umar lbw b Perera 29 Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Perera 0 Younus Khan c P Jayawardene b Kulasekara 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c P Jayawardene b Perera 40 Asad Shafiq c P. Jayawardene b Herath 75 Adnan Akmal b Herath 24 Mohammad Sami c Perera b Mathews 9 Umar Gul b Kulasekara 7 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 6 Junaid Khan not out 3 Extras (lb-11) 11 Total (all out; 72.5 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-41 3-50 4-56 5-141 6-175 7-198 8-217 9-217 Bowling: Kulasekara 16-4-44-2, Perera 18-5-63-4, Mathews 8-3-20-1, Herath 18.5-6-40-3, Fernando 12-1-48-0 Sri Lanka lead three-test series 1-0. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)