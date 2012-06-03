June 3 Scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Thirimanne b Lokuarachchi 24 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Kulasekara 6 Khalid Latif run out 1 Umar Akmal lbw b Lokuarachchi 5 Shoaib Malik c Dilshan b Perera 27 Shahid Afridi not out 52 Yasir Arafat c Dilshan b Kulasekara 2 Sohail Tanvir not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-2) 5 Total (for six wickets declared, 20 overs) 122 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-18 3-29 4-41 5-109 6-119. Did not bat: Shakeel Ansar, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Sami. Bowling: Kulasekara 4-1-13-2 (1w), Mathews 2-0-9-0, Perera 4-0-31-1, Udana 4-1-18-0, Lokuarachchi 4-0-31-2 (1w), Senanayake 2-0-17-0. Sri Lanka inninga K.Sangakkara c Malik b Arafat 8 T.Dilshan b Afridi 18 N.Kulasekara c Malik b Arafat 0 C.Kapugedara b Afridi 19 D.Chandimal b Tanvir 12 L.Thirimanne c Shakeel b Sami 18 A.Mathews c Afridi b Arafat 11 T.Perera b Sami 0 K.Lokuarachchi st Shakeel b Ajmal 0 S.Senanayake c Tanvir b Sami 1 I.Udana not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-19 3-39 4-62 5-76 6-85 7-90 8-91 9-94 10-99. Bowling: Tanvir 4-0-15-1 (1w), Arafat 3.2-0-18-2 (2w), Sami 3-0-16-3 (6w), Afridi 4-0-17-2, Ajmal 3-0-20-1. Hafeez 1-0-11-0. Result: Pakistan won by 22 runs. (Editing by John Mehaffey)