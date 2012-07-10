(Updates at close)
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Scoreboard at the
close on the third day of the third and final test between Sri
Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Tuesday:
Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75, T Perera 4-63)
Sri Lanka first innings (44-3 continued)
T. Paranavitana b Ajmal 75
D. Chandimal lbw b Junaid 8
K. Sangakkara b Junaid 0
M. Jayawardene lbw b Sami 12
T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 73
A. Mathews c Shafiq b Junaid 9
P. Jayawardene lbw b Gul 20
T. Perera b Junaid 75
N. Kulasekara c Taufiq b Junaid 33
R. Herath lbw b Ajmal 2
D. Fernando not out 0
Extras: (b-16, lb-7, nb-1, w-6) 30
Total: (all out, 100.2 overs) 337
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-44, 4-187, 5-200, 6-204,
7-236, 8-320, 9-337, 10-337.
Bowling: Gul 22-3-90-1 (w-5), Junaid 28.2-3-70-5, Sami
17-1-69-1 (w-1), Ajmal 25-5-66-3, Younus 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Hafeez
5-0-10-0.
Pakistan second innings
Mohammad Hafeez not out 8
Taufiq Umar lbw b Kulasekara 4
Azhar Ali not out 6
Extras: (lb-4, w-5) 9
Total: (one wicket, 6 overs) 27
Fall of wickets: 1-16
Bowling: Kulasekera 3-1-9-1, Perera 3-0-14-0 (w-5)