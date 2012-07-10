(Updates at close) KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Tuesday: Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75, T Perera 4-63) Sri Lanka first innings (44-3 continued) T. Paranavitana b Ajmal 75 D. Chandimal lbw b Junaid 8 K. Sangakkara b Junaid 0 M. Jayawardene lbw b Sami 12 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 73 A. Mathews c Shafiq b Junaid 9 P. Jayawardene lbw b Gul 20 T. Perera b Junaid 75 N. Kulasekara c Taufiq b Junaid 33 R. Herath lbw b Ajmal 2 D. Fernando not out 0 Extras: (b-16, lb-7, nb-1, w-6) 30 Total: (all out, 100.2 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-44, 4-187, 5-200, 6-204, 7-236, 8-320, 9-337, 10-337. Bowling: Gul 22-3-90-1 (w-5), Junaid 28.2-3-70-5, Sami 17-1-69-1 (w-1), Ajmal 25-5-66-3, Younus 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Hafeez 5-0-10-0. Pakistan second innings Mohammad Hafeez not out 8 Taufiq Umar lbw b Kulasekara 4 Azhar Ali not out 6 Extras: (lb-4, w-5) 9 Total: (one wicket, 6 overs) 27 Fall of wickets: 1-16 Bowling: Kulasekera 3-1-9-1, Perera 3-0-14-0 (w-5)