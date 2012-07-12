KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 12 Scoreboard at the close on the last day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Thursday. Match drawn. Sri Lanka win series 1-0. Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75) Sri Lanka first innings 337 (T. Paranavitana 75, T. Samaraweera 73, T. Perera 75; Junaid Khan 5-70) Pakistan second innings (overnight 299-8) Mohammad Hafeez c Paranavitana b Fernando 52 Taufiq Umar lbw b Kulasekara 4 Azhar Ali c P Jayawardene b Fernando 136 Younus Khan c Paranavitana b Herath 19 Misbah-ul-Haq c M Jayawardene b Herath 5 Asad Shafiq not out 100 Mohammad Sami lbw b Fernando 3 Umar Gul lbw b Herath 0 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 5 Adnan Akmal not out 35 Extras (b-6, lb-8, w-7) 21 Total (eight wickets, 128.4 overs) 380 declared Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-110, 3-158, 4-176, 5-276, 6-280, 7-281, 8-299. Did not bat: Junaid Khan. Bowling: Kulasekara 28-9-65-1 (w-1), Perera 25-2-88-0(w-1), Herath 39.4-4-99-4, Fernando 23-1-74-3 (w-1), Mathews 12-0-38-0, Samaraweera 1-0-2-0. Sri Lanka second innings: Tharanga Paranavitana c Younus b Junaid 22 Dinesh Chandimal c Shafiq b Ajmal 65 Kumar Sangakkara not out 74 Mahela Jayawardene c Hafeez b Ajmal 11 Thilan Samaraweera b Ajmal 10 Angelo Mathews not out 1 Extras: (b-2, lb-10) 12 Total: (four wickets, 62 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-44 2-132 3-150 4-178 Did not bat: P. Jayawardene, T. Perera, N. Kulasekara, D. Fernando, R. Herath Bowling: Gul 9-2-43-0, Junaid 10-0-45-1, Hafeez 9-1-22-0, Ajmal 26-8-50-3, Sami 8-0-23-0. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)