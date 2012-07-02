COLOMBO, July 2 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Monday. Mohammad Hafeez b Herath 196 Taufiq Umar c P Jayawardene b Mathews 65 Azhar Ali c Kulasekera b Randiv 157 Younis Khan lbw b Herath 32 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 66 Asad Shafiq run out 2 Adnan Akmal c Dilshan b Herath 5 Abdur Rehman not out 18 Extras (lb-5, nb-4, w-1) 10 Total (six wickets declared, 147 overs) 551 Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-365, 3-435, 4-486, 5-491, 6-519. Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan. Bowling: Kulasekera 27-6-84-0, Mathews 15-1-55-1(nb-1), Pradeep 24-3-103-0 (nb-3, w-1), Randiv 31-0-131-1, Herath 49-5-164-3, Dilshan 1-0-9-0. Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan not out 46 K. Sangakkara not out 22 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (one wicket, 15 overs) 70 To bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, S..Randiv, R. Herath, N. Pradeep Fall of wicket: 1-11 Bowling (to date): Cheema 6-1-31-0, Junaid 6-1-22-1, Ajmal 2-0-11-0, Rehman 1-0-4-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)