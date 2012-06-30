COLOMBO, June 30 Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field Pakistan first innings Md Hafeez not out 105 T. Umar c P. Jayawardene b Mathews 65 A. Ali not out 45 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (one wicket, 57 overs) 217 Fall of wicket: 1-78 To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, A. Rehman, S. Ajmal, A. Cheema, J. Khan Bowling (to date): Kulasekera 12-2-39-0, Mathews 9-1-35-1 (1nb), Pradeep 9-3-35-0, Randiv 14-0-56-0, Herath 13-1-51-0 Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan, T. Paranavitana, K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene (captain), T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, S. Randiv, R. Herath, N. Pradeep. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Patrick Johnston)