COLOMBO, July 3 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Tuesday. Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 70-1) T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0 T. Dilshan lbw b Junaid 121 K. Sangakkara not out 144 M. Jayawardene lbw b Junaid 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 0 S. Randiv lbw b Rehman 5 Extras (b-4, lb-4) 8 Total (for 5 wickets, 85.4 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-236, 3-250, 4-259, 5-278 To bat: A Mathews, P Jayawardene, N Kulasekara, R Herath, N Pradeep Bowling: Cheema 18-5-66-0, Junaid 19-3-56-3, Ajmal 26-0-77-1, Rehman 16.4-3-50-1, Hafeez 6-0-21-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)