Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
DHAKA Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 234-5)
Tamim Iqbal c Cheema b Umar Gul 14
Nazimuddin lbw b Aizaz Cheema 0
Shahriar Nafees c Adnan b Umar Gul 97
Mahmudullah b Aizaz Cheema 0
Nasir Hossain c Adnan b Aizaz Cheema 7
Shakib Al Hasan run out 144
Mushfiqur Rahim c Adnan b Umar Gul 40
Elias Sunny lbw b Saeed Ajmal 12
Shahadat Hossain not out 21
Nazmul Hossain run out 0
Robiul Islam lbw b Saeed Ajmal 0
Extras: (lb-3) 3
Total: (all out; 107.2 overs) 338
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-16 3-21 4-43 5-223 6-305 7-305 8-331 9-332.
Bowling: Umar Gul 28-1-102-3, Aizaz Cheema 26-4-73-3, Mohammad Hafeez 9-3-27-0, Saeed Ajmal 24.2-3-64-2, Abdur Rehman 19-0-66-0, Younus Khan 1-0-3-0.
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Rahim b Nazmul Hossain 14
Taufiq Umar not out 44
Azhar Ali not out 26
Extras: (nb-3) 3
Total: (one wicket; 27 overs) 87
Fall of wicket: 1-23
To bat: Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema
Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 2-0-15-0 (nb-1), Robiul Islam 7-1-24-0 (nb-2), Nazmul Hossain 8-0-28-1, Mahmudullah 6-2-14-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-1-6-0.
(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Patrick Johnston.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.