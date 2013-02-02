JOHANNESBURG Scoreboard on the second day of the first test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.

South Africa first innings 253 (J.Kallis 50; Mohammad Hafeez 4-16)

Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Steyn 6 Nasir Jamshed lbw Steyn 2 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Kallis 13 Younus Khan c Smith b Steyn 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Kallis 12 Asad Shafiq c de Villiers b Philander 1 Sarfraz Ahmed c de Villiers b Steyn 2 Umar Gul c de Villiers b Philander 0 Saeed Ajmal c de Villiers b Steyn 1 Junaid Khan not out 8 Rahat Ali c du Plessis b Steyn 0 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (all out; 29.1 overs) 49

Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-12 3-12 4-36 5-37 6-39 7-39 8-40 9-41 10-49.

Bowling: Philander 9-5-16-2, Steyn 8.1-6-8-6, Morkel 6-3-11-0 (1w), Kallis 6-2-11-2.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

