JOHANNESBURG Scoreboard at the end of the first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Monday:

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first

- -

South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16)

Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8)

South Africa second innings 275-3 declared (A.B. de Villiers 103 not out, H. Amla 74 not out)

Pakistan second innings (Overnight 183-4)

Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2

Nasir Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46

Azhar Ali lbw Kallis 18

Younus Khan c de Villiers b Morkel 15

Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Steyn 64

Asad Shafiq c Kallis b Steyn 56

Sarfraz Ahmed b Philander 6

Umar Gul c De Villiers b Steyn 23

Saeed Ajmal c De Villiers b Morkel 11

Junaid Khan lbw Steyn 9

Rahat Ali not out 3

Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3, nb-4) 15

Total (all out in 100.4 overs) 268

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82, 5-209, 6-210, 7-218, 8-240, 9-261.

Bowling: Steyn 28.4-10-52-5, Philander 22-3-60-2 (nb-1), Morkel 25-7-89-2 (nb-3), Kallis 15-5-35-1 (w-1), Peterson 10-3-24-0.

