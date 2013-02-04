Nishikori stays under the radar for clash with France's Chardy
PARIS Japan's Kei Nishikori renews acquaintance with one of the French Open's outside courts on Thursday when he takes on local hope Jeremy Chardy in a second-round match.
JOHANNESBURG Scoreboard at the end of the first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Monday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first
- -
South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16)
Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8)
South Africa second innings 275-3 declared (A.B. de Villiers 103 not out, H. Amla 74 not out)
Pakistan second innings (Overnight 183-4)
Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2
Nasir Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46
Azhar Ali lbw Kallis 18
Younus Khan c de Villiers b Morkel 15
Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Steyn 64
Asad Shafiq c Kallis b Steyn 56
Sarfraz Ahmed b Philander 6
Umar Gul c De Villiers b Steyn 23
Saeed Ajmal c De Villiers b Morkel 11
Junaid Khan lbw Steyn 9
Rahat Ali not out 3
Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3, nb-4) 15
Total (all out in 100.4 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82, 5-209, 6-210, 7-218, 8-240, 9-261.
Bowling: Steyn 28.4-10-52-5, Philander 22-3-60-2 (nb-1), Morkel 25-7-89-2 (nb-3), Kallis 15-5-35-1 (w-1), Peterson 10-3-24-0.
(Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS Japan's Kei Nishikori renews acquaintance with one of the French Open's outside courts on Thursday when he takes on local hope Jeremy Chardy in a second-round match.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold talks to extend his stay at the Premier League club despite receiving offers from other clubs, the 35-year-old's agent Mino Raiola has said.