DHAKA, Dec 3 Scoreboard from the second one-day
international between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on
Saturday.
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Kayes b Rubel Hossain 32
Imran Farhat c Nasir b Shafiul Islam 4
Younis Khan lbw b Abdur Razzak 37
Misbah-ul-Haq c Sub b Elias Sunny 37
Umar Akmal c Shafiul Islam b Shakib Al Hasan 59
Shoaib Malik c Mushfiqur Rahim b Rubel Hossain 17
Shahid Afridi c Mahmudullah b Shafiul Islam 42
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 12
Sohail Tanvir not out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-17) 22
Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 262
Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-69 3-93 4-176 5-193 6-222 7-261
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 10-0-50-2 (w-7), Rubel Hossain
10-0-58-2 (w-1), Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-27-1 (w-2), Abdur Razzak
10-0-58-1 (w-3), Elias Sunny 7-0-46-1 (w-2), Nasir Hossain
3-0-18-0
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Younis Khan b Umar Gul 4
Imrul Kayes c Misbah-ul-Haq b Mohammad Hafeez 6
Shahriar Nafees lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 7
Mushfiqur Rahim c Mohammad Hafeez b Umar Gul 1
Shakib Al Hasan c&b Saeed Ajmal 34
Nasir Hossain c Imran Farhat b Umar Gul 100
Mahmudullah not out 20
Abdur Razzak b Umar Gul 0
Elias Sunny not out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-8 nb-1) 14
Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 186
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-16 3-19 4-19 5-125 6-185 7-186
Did not bat: Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-2-15-2 (w-1), Umar Gul 9-1-36-4
(w-2 nb-1), Sohail Tanvir 7-0-26-0 (w-1), Shahid Afridi
7-0-49-0(w-1), Saeed Ajmal 10-1-33-1 (w-1), Shoaib Malik
7-0-22-0 (w-2)
Pakistan won by 76 runs
Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0
