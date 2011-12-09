CHITTAGONG, Dec 9 (Reuters)- Scoreboard at the close on the opening day of the first test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chittagong on Friday. Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Adnan b Aizaz Cheema 9 Nazimuddin c Hafeez b Umar Gul 31 Shahriar Nafees c Younus c Cheema 0 Mohammad Ashraful c Adnan b Umar Gul 1 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Saeed Ajmal 4 Shakib Al Hasan c Hafeez b Abdur Rehman 8 Mahmudullah lbw b Saeed Ajmal 18 Nasir Hossain c Azhar b Abdur Rehman 41 Elias Sunny c Younus b Saeed Ajmal 2 Shahadat Hossain b Abdur Rehman 8 Rubel Hossain not out 3 Extras (lb-9, nb-1) 10 Total (all out; 51.2 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-19 3-20 4-28 5-47 6-71 7-81 8-97 9-118 10-135 Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 3-1-9-0, Umar Gul 13-5-33-2(nb-1), Aizaz Cheema 11-4-35-2, Saeed Ajmal 18-5-40-3, Abdur Rehman 6.2-2-9-3 Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez not out 74 Taufiq Umar not out 53 Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5 Total (no wicket; 38 overs) 132 To bat: Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema. Bowling: (to date) Shahadat Hossain 4-1-21-0 (nb-1), Rubel Hossain 6-0-25-0 (nb-1), Mahmudullah 12-3-46-0, Shakib Al Hasan 6-2-19-0, Elias Sunny 9-2-17-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-1-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories