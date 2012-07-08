(Updates at close) KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 8 Scoreboard on the first day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday. Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez b Perera 22 Taufeeq Umar lbw b Perera 29 Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Perera 0 Younus Khan c P Jayawardene b Kulasekara 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c P Jayawardene b Perera 40 Asad Shafiq c P. Jayawardene b Herath 75 Adnan Akmal b Herath 24 Mohammad Sami c Perera b Mathews 9 Umar Gul b Kulasekara 7 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 6 Junaid Khan not out 3 Extras (lb-11) 11 Total (all out, 72.5 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-41 3-50 4-56 5-141 6-175 7-198 8-217 9-217 10-226 Bowling: Kulasekara 16-4-44-2, Perera 18-5-63-4, Mathews 8-3-20-1, Herath 18.5-6-40-3, Fernando 12-1-48-0 Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana not out 13 D. Chandimal lbw b Junaid 8 K. Sangakkara b Junaid 0 M. Jayawardene lbw b Sami 12 Extras: (b-10 w-1) 11 Total (for three wickets, 14.4 overs) 44 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-14 3-44. To bat: T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, T. Perera, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, D. Fernando. Bowling: Gul 6-1-16-0, Junaid 6-0-15-2, Sami 1.4-0-2-1 (1w), Ajmal 1-0-1-0. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and John Mehaffey)