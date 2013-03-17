JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Scoreboard at the end of the third one day international between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

South Africa G. Smith b Mohammad Irfan 3 H. Amla c Misbah-ul-Haq b Wahab Riaz 122 C. Ingram c Kamran Akmal b Mohammad Irfan 17 AB de Villiers c Shoaib Malik b Saeed Ajmal 128 F. du Plessis c Younus Khan b Wahab Riaz 45 F. Behardien not out 6 R. McLaren not out 0 Extras (lb-8, w-13, nb-1) 22 Total (for five wickets, 50 overs) 343 Did not bat: R. Peterson, R. Kleinveldt, D. Steyn, L. Tsotsobe

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-42 3-280 4-301 5-342

Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 7-1-34-2, Junaid Khan 10-2-42-0, Wahab Riaz 10-0-93-2, Shahid Afridi 7-0-55-0, Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-49-0, Saeed Ajmal 10-0-62-1

Pakistan Nasir Jamshed c Amla b Tsotsobe 10 Mohammad Hafeez c Steyn b Peterson 57 Kamran Akmal c de Villiers b McLaren 30 Younus Khan b Peterson 19 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b McLaren 28 Shoaib Malik c Kleinveldt b Tsotsobe 4 Shahid Afridi c McLaren b Tsotsobe 88 Wahab Riaz b Kleinveldt 45 Saeed Ajmal c Kleinveldt b McLaren 8 Junaid Khan c & b Steyn 9 Mohammad Irfan not out 0 Extras (lb-3, w-7, nb-1) 11 Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-97 3-111 4-123 5-132 6-203 7-244 8-282 9-304 Bowling: Steyn 10-1-48-1, Tsotsobe 10-0-74-3, Kleinveldt 9.1-1-77-1, Peterson 10-0-51-2, McLaren 9-0-56-3

South Africa won by 34 runs

Previous results March 10 - South Africa won by 125 runs March 15 - Pakistan won by six wickets

Remaining fixtures: Thursday at Durban Sunday, March 24 at Benoni - - South Africa lead 2-1 in five match series (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Psalmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)