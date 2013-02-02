JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16). Pakistan first innings: (Overnight 6-0) Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Steyn 6 Nasir Jamshed lbw Steyn 2 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Kallis 13 Younus Khan c Smith b Steyn 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Kallis 12 Asad Shafiq c de Villiers b Philander 1 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 1 Umar ul c de Villiers b Philander 0 Saeed Ajmal not out 1 Extras (lb-3, w-1) 4 Total (for seven wickets in 25 overs) 40 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-12, 3-12, 4-36, 5-37, 6-39, 7-39. To bat: Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali. Bowling: Philander 7-5-7-2, Steyn 6-4-8-3, Morkel 6-3-11-0 (w-1), Kallis 6-2-11-2. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)