(Corrects de Villiers' score) JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 Scoreboard on the second day of the first test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday. South Africa first innings 253 (J.Kallis 50; Mohammad Hafeez 4-16) Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Steyn 6 Nasir Jamshed lbw Steyn 2 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Kallis 13 Younus Khan c Smith b Steyn 0 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Kallis 12 Asad Shafiq c de Villiers b Philander 1 Sarfraz Ahmed c de Villiers b Steyn 2 Umar Gul c de Villiers b Philander 0 Saeed Ajmal c de Villiers b Steyn 1 Junaid Khan not out 8 Rahat Ali c du Plessis b Steyn 0 Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4 Total (all out; 29.1 overs) 49 Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-12 3-12 4-36 5-37 6-39 7-39 8-40 9-41 10-49. Bowling: Philander 9-5-16-2, Steyn 8.1-6-8-6, Morkel 6-3-11-0 (1w), Kallis 6-2-11-2. South Africa second innings G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 52 A. Petersen c Hafeez b Gul 27 H. Amla not out 50 J. Kallis c Shafiq b Ajmal 7 A. de Villiers not out 63 Extras (lb4, w-1, nb-3) 8 Total (for three wickets; 53 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-82 1-87 3-99. Bowling: Umar Gul 9-2-25-2 (1w), Junaid Khan 11-1-41-0 (3nb), Rahat Ali 11-1-44-0, Hafeez 3-0-15-0, Ajmal 16-1-59-1, Younus Khan 1-1-0-0. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by John Mehaffey)