JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Scoreboard after South
Africa declared their second innings on day three of the opening
test against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.
South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez
4-16)
Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8)
South Africa second innings: (Overnight 207-3)
A. Petersen c. Hafeez b. Gul 27
G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 52
H. Amla not out 74
J. Kallis c Shafiq b Ajmal 7
A.B. de Villiers not out 103
Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-5) 12
Total (for three wickets declared, 62 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-82, 1-87, 3-99.
Did not bat: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V.
Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel.
Bowling: Umar Gul 14-2-58-2(w-3), Junaid Khan 13-1-63-0
(nb-5), Rahat Ali 11-1-44-0, Mohd Hafeez 5-0-32-0, Saeed Ajmal
18-1-74-1, Younis Khan 1-1-0-0.
