JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Scoreboard after South Africa declared their second innings on day three of the opening test against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16) Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8) South Africa second innings: (Overnight 207-3) A. Petersen c. Hafeez b. Gul 27 G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 52 H. Amla not out 74 J. Kallis c Shafiq b Ajmal 7 A.B. de Villiers not out 103 Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-5) 12 Total (for three wickets declared, 62 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-82, 1-87, 3-99. Did not bat: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. Bowling: Umar Gul 14-2-58-2(w-3), Junaid Khan 13-1-63-0 (nb-5), Rahat Ali 11-1-44-0, Mohd Hafeez 5-0-32-0, Saeed Ajmal 18-1-74-1, Younis Khan 1-1-0-0. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)