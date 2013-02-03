Feb 3 Scoreboard at close of play on day three of the opening cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first - - South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez 4-16) Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8) South Africa second innings (overnight 207-3): A. Petersen c. Hafeez b. Gul 27 G. Smith c Ahmed b Gul 52 H. Amla not out 74 J. Kallis c Shafiq b Ajmal 7 A. de Villiers not out 103 Extras (lb4, w-3, nb-5) 12 Total (for three wickets declared, 62 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-87, 3-99 To bat: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Gul 14-2-58-2 (w-3), Junaid Khan 13-1-63-0 (nb-5), Rahat Ali 11-1-44-0, Hafeez 5-0-32-0, Ajmal 18-1-74-1, Younis Khan 1-1-0-0 Pakistan second innings M. Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2 N. Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46 A. Ali lbw Kallis 18 Younus Khan c De Villiers b Morkel 15 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 44 A. Shafiq not out 53 Extras (lb2, nb-3) 5 Total (for four wickets, 75 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82 To bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, U. Gul, S. Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Rahat Ali Bowling: D. Steyn 18-7-26-1, V. Philander 17-3-39-1 (nb-1), M. Morkel 18-5-65-1 (nb-2), J. Kallis 12-3-27-1, R. Peterson 10-3-24-0 (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Clare Fallon)