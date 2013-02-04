JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 Scoreboard at the end of the
first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan at the
Wanderers on Monday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first
- -
South Africa first innings: 253 (J. Kallis 50; M. Hafeez
4-16)
Pakistan first innings: 49 (D. Steyn 6-8)
South Africa second innings 275-3 declared (A.B. de Villiers
103 not out, H. Amla 74 not out)
Pakistan second innings (Overnight 183-4)
Mohammad Hafeez c de Villiers b Philander 2
Nasir Jamshed c Peterson b Steyn 46
Azhar Ali lbw Kallis 18
Younus Khan c de Villiers b Morkel 15
Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b Steyn 64
Asad Shafiq c Kallis b Steyn 56
Sarfraz Ahmed b Philander 6
Umar Gul c De Villiers b Steyn 23
Saeed Ajmal c De Villiers b Morkel 11
Junaid Khan lbw Steyn 9
Rahat Ali not out 3
Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-3, nb-4) 15
Total (all out in 100.4 overs) 268
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-64, 3-70, 4-82, 5-209, 6-210, 7-218,
8-240, 9-261.
Bowling: Steyn 28.4-10-52-5, Philander 22-3-60-2 (nb-1),
Morkel 25-7-89-2 (nb-3), Kallis 15-5-35-1 (w-1), Peterson
10-3-24-0.
