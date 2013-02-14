Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 14 Scoreboard on the opening day of the second test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday. Pakistan first innings Mohammed Hafeez c Smith b Steyn 17 Nasir Jamshed c de Villiers b Philander 3 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Morkel 4 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Philander 111 Misbah-ul-Haq c Elgar b Morkel 0 Asad Shafiq not out 111 Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for five wickets, 90 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-21 3-33 4-33 5-252. To bat: Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan. Bowling: Steyn 19-7-34-1, Philander 21-8-45-2 (2nb), Morkel 16-6-37-2 (1nb), Kallis 13-2-34-0, Peterson 19-0-85-0, Elgar 2-0-14-0. South Africa - G. Smith, A. Petersen, H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, V. Philander, R. Peterson, D. Steyn, M. Morkel. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.