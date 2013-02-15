CAPE TOWN Feb 15 Scoreboard on the second day of the second test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

Pakistan first innings (overnight 253 for five) Mohammed Hafeez c Smith b Steyn 17 Nasir Jamshed c de Villiers b Philander 3 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Morkel 4 Younus Khan c de Villiers b Philander 111 Misbah-ul-Haq c Elgar b Morkel 0 Asad Shafiq c Smith b Philander 111 Sarfraz Ahmed c Petersen b Philander 13 Tanvir Ahmed c Philander b Peterson 44 Umar Gul lbw Philander 0 Saeed Ajmal not out 21 Mohammad Irfan b Peterson 6 Extras (lb-5 nb-3) 8

Total (all out, 116.2 overs) 338

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-21 3-33 4-33 5-252, 6-259, 7-266, 8-268, 9-332, 10-338.

Bowling: Steyn 25-7-55-1, Philander 26-10-59-5 (2nb), Morkel 20.3-6-59-2 (1nb), Kallis 19.3-2-52-0, Peterson 23.2-0-94-2, Elgar 2-0-14-0.

South Africa - G. Smith, A. Petersen, H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, V. Philander, R. Peterson, D. Steyn, M. Morkel.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by John Mehaffey)