(Inserts dropped bowler's name in South African innings) CAPE TOWN, Feb 16 Scoreboard on the third day of the second test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands on Saturday. Pakistan first innings 338 (Younus Khan 111, Asad Shafiq 111; V.Philander 5/59) South Africa first innings (139 for five overnight) G. Smith lbw Ajmal 19 A. Petersen c Azhar Ali b Ajmal 17 H. Amla lbw b Ajmal 25 F. du Plessis c Younus Khan b Ajmal 28 J. Kallis lbw b Ajmal 2 AB de Villiers c Gul b Irfan 61 D. Elgar c Younus Khan b Ajmal 23 R. Peterson c Gul b Hafeez 84 V. Philander c Jamshed b Irfan 22 D. Steyn c Sarfraz b Irfan 10 M. Morkel not out 8 Extras (b-12 lb-8 nb-7) 27 Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-50 3-84 4-102 5-109, 6-164, 7-210, 8-277, 9-303, 10-326. Bowling: Umar Gul 20-5-74-0, Tanvir Ahmed 10-4-26-0 (2nb), Mohammad Irfan 21-1-86-3 (5nb), Saeed Ajmal 42-9-96-6, Mohammad Hafeez 9.1-1-24-1. Pakistan second innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw Steyn 0 Nasir Jamshed lbw Philander 0 Azhar Ali not out 45 Younus Khan b Steyn 14 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 36 Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5 Total (for three wickets, 44 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-7 3-45. Bowling: Steyn 9-2-24-2, Philander 11-4-26-1, Morkel 3.1-0-8-0, Peterson 15-5-32-0, Kallis 5.5-2-8-0. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by John Mehaffey)