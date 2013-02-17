CAPE TOWN, Feb 17 Scoreboard at the end of the second test between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands on Sunday. South Africa won by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan first innings 338 (Younus Khan 111, Asad Shafiq 111; V.Philander 5-59) South Africa first innings 326 (AB de Villiers 61, R. Peterson 84; Saeed Ajmal 6-96) Pakistan second innings (100-3 overnight) Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Steyn 0 Nasir Jamshed lbw b Philander 0 Azhar Ali c de Villiers b Philander 65 Younus Khan b Steyn 14 Misbah-ul-Haq c Smith b Peterson 44 Asad Shafiq b Philander 19 Sarfraz Ahmed b Peterson 5 Tanvir Ahmed not out 10 Umar Gul c Petersen b Philander 0 Saeed Ajmal b Peterson 4 Mohammad Irfan c Petersen b Steyn 2 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-7 3-45 4-114 5-147 6-152 7-152 8-152 9-158 10-169 Bowling: Steyn 18.3-5-38-3 (w3), Philander 19-6-40-4, Morkel 3.1-0-8-0, Peterson 29-8-73-3 (w1), Kallis 5.5-2-8-0. South Africa second innings A. Petersen lbw b Gul 1 G. Smith lbw b Ajmal 29 H. Amla b Ajmal 58 J. Kallis lbw b Ajmal 21 AB de Villiers c Sarfraz b Ahmed 36 F. du Plessis lbw b Ajmal 15 D. Elgar not out 11 R. Peterson not out 1 Extras (b-5, nb-5) 10 Total (six wickets, 43.1 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-63 3-88 4-150 5-168 6-180 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 10-1-35-0 (3nb), Umar Gul 8-0-46-1, Saeed Ajmal 18.1-2-51-4, Mohammad Hafeez 2-1-11-0, Tanvir Ahmed 5-0-34-1 (2nb). South Africa won the toss and elected to field. (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Tom Pilcher; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)