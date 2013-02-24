PRETORIA, Feb 24 Scoreboard at the end of the
third test, on day three, between South Africa and Pakistan at
Centurion on Sunday.
South Africa won by an innings and 18 runs to clinch the
three-match series 3-0.
South Africa first innings 409 (AB de Villiers 121, H. Amla
92, V. Philander 74; Rahat Ali 6-127)
Pakistan first innings 156 (Younus Khan 33; K. Abbott 7-29)
Pakistan second innings (following on, 14-1 overnight)
Mohammad Hafeez b Steyn 0
Azhar Ali run out 27
Younus Khan c Smith b Steyn 11
Imran Farhat c De Villiers b Abbott 43
Misbah-ul-Haq c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 5
Asad Shafiq c Philander b Kleinveldt 6
Sarfraz Ahmed c Elgar b Steyn 40
Saeed Ajmal lbw b Steyn 31
Ehsan Adil c Kleinveldt b Abbott 12
Rahat Ali lbw b Peterson 22
Mohammad Irfan not out 6
Extras (b-9, lb-10, nb-2, w-11) 32
Total (all out, 78 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-39 3-93 4-107 5-107 6-114 7-183 8-202
9-202 10-235
Bowling: D. Steyn 23-5-80-4, V. Philander 15-4-32-0 (w2), K.
Abbott 17-7-39-2 (nb2), R. Kleinveldt 13-2-33-2 (w1), R.
Peterson 10-2-32-1
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
