March 3 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion in Pretoria on Sunday. Pakistan innings Nasir Jamshed c Ontong b Tsotsobe 13 Ahmed Shezhad run out (Morris/Ontong) 46 Mohammed Hafeez hit wicket b Kleinveldt 86 Umar Akmal c du Plessis b Morris 11 Shoaib Malik c Miller b Kleinveldt 7 Shahid Afridi not out 19 Kamran Akmal c Peterson b Morris 1 Umar Gul c Behardien b Abbott 1 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Extras (lb-6, w-5) 11 Total (seven wickets, 20 overs) 195 Did not bat: Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-112 3-155 4-170 5-171 6-174 7-190 Bowling: Abbott 4-0-41-1, Tsotsobe 4-0-28-1, Kleinveldt 4-0-27-2, Morris 4-0-35-2, Peterson 2-0-26-0, Ontong 2-0-32-0 South Africa Innings AB de Villiers b Mohammad Irfan 36 H. Davids c Saaed Ajmal b Junaid Khan 7 F. du Plessis c Kamran Akmal b Umar Gul 6 C. Morris c Saeed Ajmal b Umar Gul 0 J. Ontong lbw b Umar Gul 0 F. Behardien c Ahmed Shehzad b Umar Gul 0 D. Miller c Ahmed Shehzad b Mohammad Hafeez 9 R. Peterson c Shahid Afridi b Mohammad Hafeez 13 R. Kleinveldt c Umar Akmal b Mohammad Hafeez 22 K. Abbott c Kamran Akmal b Umar Gul 2 L. Tsotsobe not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total 100 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-50 3-50 4-51 5-53 6-53 7-67 8-98 9-98 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 3-0-27-1, Junaid Khan 2-0-22-1, Umar Gul 2.2-0-6-5, Mohammad Hafeez 3-25-3, Saeed Ajmal 2-0-19-0 Result: Pakistan won by 95 runs. Pakistan win the two-match series 1-0 after the first game was rained off. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)