Cricket-Sri Lanka's Mathews set to miss Champions Trophy opener
LONDON, June 1 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the team's Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday with a calf injury, the cricket board has said.
March 3 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion in Pretoria on Sunday. Pakistan innings Nasir Jamshed c Ontong b Tsotsobe 13 Ahmed Shezhad run out (Morris/Ontong) 46 Mohammed Hafeez hit wicket b Kleinveldt 86 Umar Akmal c du Plessis b Morris 11 Shoaib Malik c Miller b Kleinveldt 7 Shahid Afridi not out 19 Kamran Akmal c Peterson b Morris 1 Umar Gul c Behardien b Abbott 1 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Extras (lb-6, w-5) 11 Total (seven wickets, 20 overs) 195 Did not bat: Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-112 3-155 4-170 5-171 6-174 7-190 Bowling: Abbott 4-0-41-1, Tsotsobe 4-0-28-1, Kleinveldt 4-0-27-2, Morris 4-0-35-2, Peterson 2-0-26-0, Ontong 2-0-32-0 South Africa Innings AB de Villiers b Mohammad Irfan 36 H. Davids c Saaed Ajmal b Junaid Khan 7 F. du Plessis c Kamran Akmal b Umar Gul 6 C. Morris c Saeed Ajmal b Umar Gul 0 J. Ontong lbw b Umar Gul 0 F. Behardien c Ahmed Shehzad b Umar Gul 0 D. Miller c Ahmed Shehzad b Mohammad Hafeez 9 R. Peterson c Shahid Afridi b Mohammad Hafeez 13 R. Kleinveldt c Umar Akmal b Mohammad Hafeez 22 K. Abbott c Kamran Akmal b Umar Gul 2 L. Tsotsobe not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total 100 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-50 3-50 4-51 5-53 6-53 7-67 8-98 9-98 Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 3-0-27-1, Junaid Khan 2-0-22-1, Umar Gul 2.2-0-6-5, Mohammad Hafeez 3-25-3, Saeed Ajmal 2-0-19-0 Result: Pakistan won by 95 runs. Pakistan win the two-match series 1-0 after the first game was rained off. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, May 31 England director of cricket Andrew Strauss believes the vital experience gained from sending the country's players to the Indian Premier League (IPL) far outweighs the risk of them picking up injuries during the Twenty20 tournament.