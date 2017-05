BENONI, March 24 Scoreboard at the end of the fifth one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat Pakistan innings Imran Farhat c de Villiers b Tsotsobe 13 Mohammad Hafeez c Ingram b Steyn 5 Kamran Akmal c McLaren b Peterson 48 Younus Khan c Amla b Behardien 29 Misbah-ul-Haq c de Villiers b McLaren 24 Shoaib Malik c Behardien b McLaren 28 Shahid Afridi c Ingram b McLaren 0 Wahab Riaz run out 12 Saeed Ajmal b Morkel 1 Junaid Khan b Morkel 25 Mohammad Irfan not out 4 Extras (lb-4, w-11, nb-1) 16 Total (all out, 49.1 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-31 3-97 4-104 5-151 6-151 7-161 8-162 9-189 10-205 Bowling: D. Steyn 10-0-33-1 (w4), L. Tsotsobe 10-2-42-1 (w1), M. Morkel 9.1-0-33-2 (nb1, w5), R. McLaren 10-0-32-3 (w1), R. Peterson 7-1-51-1, F Behardien 3-0-10-1 South African innings H. Amla c Shoaib Malik b Mohammad Irfan 22 Q. De Kock b Junaid Khan 3 C. Ingram b Mohammad Hafeez 15 AB De Villiers not out 95 F. Behardien c Saeed Ajmal b Mohammad Irfan 35 D. Miller not out 20 Extras (b-6, lb-5, w-7) 18 Total (for four wickets, 44 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-34 3-83 4-170 Did not bat: R. Peterson, R. McLaren, M. Morkel, D. Steyn, L. Tsotsobe Bowling: Mohammad Irfan 10-1-38-2 (w1), Junaid Khan 7-1-30-1 (w1), Mohammad Hafeez 4-0-23-1, Wahab Riaz 7-0-44-0 (w2), Saeed Ajmal 10-1-34-0 (w3), Shahid Afridi 6-0-28-0 Result: South Africa won by six wickets South Africa win the series 3-2. - - Previous results March 10 - South African won by 125 runs March 15 - Pakistan won by six wickets March 17 - South Africa won by 34 runs March 21 - Pakistan won by three wickets (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)