KARACHI Pakistan chief selector Iqbal Qasim resigned on Thursday the day after announcing the squads for a one-day series in the West Indies this month.

"I have informed the cricket board about my decision to step down as my term was due to expire this month," Qasim told Reuters.

The national selection committee and the national team management have been under fire after Pakistan lost all three of their matches at the Champions Trophy last month.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)