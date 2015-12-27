Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
"The sample Yasir provided in an in-competition test, which was conducted on 13 November 2015, was found to contain the presence of chlortalidone..." the governing body said in a statement.
Chlortalidone is a diuretic drug which features in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of prohibited substances.
"In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, Yasir has been provisionally suspended," the ICC added.
The 29-year-old was the second player from the subcontinent to be provisionally suspended for a doping violation recently. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera faces a four-year ban after his 'B' sample tested positive for a banned substance.
Shah's sample was taken in Abu Dhabi which hosted the second match of Pakistan's one-day series against England.
A wily leg-spinner who has bagged 76 wickets in 12 tests, Shah has also played 15 one-dayers.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
Two Bangladesh club cricketers who deliberately conceded runs to protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League have been banned from cricket for 10 years, local media reported on Tuesday.