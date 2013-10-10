Pakistan named uncapped opening batsman Shan Masood in their 15-man squad for the two-test series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates.

Opener Ahmed Shahzad and middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq were also called up.

Pakistan will go into the first test starting on Monday with only three fast bowlers and three specialist spinners in Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman and the uncapped Zulfiqar Babar.

Pakistan squad: Khurrum Manzoor, Ahmed Shahzad, Shan Masood, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Umar Amin, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Abdul Rehman, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)