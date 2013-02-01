JOHANNESBURG Graeme Smith failed to top his landmark day with a big score as the South African skipper, captaining his 100th test on his 32nd birthday, made 24 on the first morning of the first test against Pakistan on Friday.

Two wickets late in the opening session saw South Africa go into lunch on 68 for two on a lively Wanderers wicket that has offered plenty to the bowlers.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Smith and fellow opener Alviro Petersen made slow progress to 46 before Petersen was picked up at third slip for 20.

Smith followed soon afterwards without a run being added. Hashim Amla will resume after lunch on seven, along with veteran Jacques Kallis who has a brisk 15 not out.

It was a difficult opening hour for the batsmen, with ball beating bat a common feature as the Pakistan bowlers extracted movement from the wicket.

Junaid Khan looked the most impressive of the seamers, conceding 16 runs in his 10 overs.

The visitors made the first breakthrough half an hour before lunch when Khan finally got his reward, squaring up Petersen and inducing a thick edge that flew to Mohammad Hafeez at third slip.

Four balls later and Smith was gone in a double-strike. The left-hander looked to play a pitched up ball from Umar Gul through mid-on, but only succeeded in edging to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Amla and Kallis saw their side safely through to the break with few alarms, Kallis in particular playing some on drives that belied the evils in the wicket.

Pakistan are playing their first test in South Africa in six years and their first at the Wanderers since 1998. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Mark Meadows)