South Africa's captain Graeme Smith (centre R) walks with teammate Faf du Plessis (centre L) onto the Adelaide cricket ground after the fifth day's play of the second test cricket match against Australia November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Regi Varghes/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa opener Graeme Smith is out of the final one-day international on Sunday after his troublesome left ankle flared up during Pakistan's three-wicket win on Thursday.

The selectors have yet to decide on his replacement for the series decider, a Cricket South Africa statement said on Friday.

"Smith has been given a period of rest and rehabilitation on chronic left ankle injury," it added.

South Africa and Pakistan are level at 2-2 in the five-match ODI series, which serves as a warm-up for the Champions Trophy in England in June.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows)