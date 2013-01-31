JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South Africa will probably resist the temptation to play an all-out pace attack in the first test against Pakistan, captain Graeme Smith said on Thursday.

A lively wicket at the Wanderers in Johannesburg is expected for the test starting on Friday, perfectly suited to the barrage of hostile South African quicks.

But Smith suggested he would be "surprised" if the selectors decided to leave out both spinners Robin Peterson and Pakistan-born Imran Tahir.

"When we looked at the wicket two days ago there was a lot of grass on there and it was very green," Smith told a news conference.

"Today it is looking a little more white. We will assess the wicket in the morning and make a decision then. We will discuss an all-pace attack, but I will be surprised if we went that way."

Peterson will likely be given the nod to continue with his left-arm orthodox spin having replaced leg-spinner Tahir who was dropped after disastrous figures of nought for 260 against Australia in Adelaide in November.

Peterson took five wickets at an average of 21 in two tests against New Zealand in January and offers a lot more with the bat.

Having risen to the top of the International Cricket Council test rankings last year, Smith said the team would have complete confidence in whoever was selected.

"We don't worry too much about these things any more. Even the toss, whether we bat or bowl, we have confidence that we will front up to the job and be successful."